Kanye West heads to Broadway with girlfriend Julia Fox

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox seem to be getting cosier in the new year as the rapper took the actress out for a date night at the theatres on Tuesday, January 4.
Exclusive photos shared by People magazine show West, 44 and Fox, 31, hanging out at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway to see the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play.
The photos also show the rumoured couple staying back after the show to grab a chat with the cast of the play for about 40-45 minutes before landing at Carbone in Greenwich Village to grab dinner.
Commenting on West and Fox’s budding romance, a source close to the production shared, “He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him."
The outing comes a day after it was reported that West’s estranged wife Kim reportedly jetted off to the Bahamas with new beau Pete Davidson.
