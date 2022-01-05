Lupita Nyong’o tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of new film

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 as the US struggles to contain the new Omicron variant.
Nyong’o turned to Twitter on Tuesday to update her fans after she dropped out of promotional activities for her upcoming film The 355.
“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well,” she said.
The Black Panther went on to add, “Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”
Just this week, late-night show host Seth Meyers announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, with singer Jessie J sharing that she tested positive last month. Actors Whoopi Goldberg and Hugh Jackman also contracted the virus.
