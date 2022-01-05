‘Betty White Day’ to be established on late comedian’s 100th birthday

Betty White’s hometown is establishing a special holiday in her honour to mark what would’ve been the late comedian’s 100th birthday on January 17, reported TMZ.
White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois will celebrate her upcoming birth anniversary with a celebration titled Betty White Day, confirmed village president Vicki Scaman.
According to the outlet, local businesses will create ‘Betty White’ specials to mark the holiday, including a whole meal made up of White’s ‘favourite foods’ including hot dogs, fries, and a diet coke.
Local bakery Turano will also serve a “giant birthday cake” on the occasion.
In addition to that, the highlight of the Betty White Day will be a mural content, the winner of which will be painted in downtown Oak Park.
The late comedian, who was born in Oak Park in 1922, passed away on Friday, December 31, at age 99, days short of her 100th birthday.
