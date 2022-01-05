Duchess Camilla set to turn guest editor for magazine on 75th birthday

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will ring in her 75th birthday this July by turning guest editor for Country Life

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will ring in her 75th birthday this July by turning guest editor for Country Life, the magazine announced on Tuesday, January 4.

According to a press release sent out by the magazine, the special issue “will reflect The Duchess's love of horses and dogs — she has two rescue Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth, and is patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs' Home.”

"The edition will also focus on the work of The Duchess as patron of over 90 charities, from Barnardo's to The Royal School of Needlework and The Royal Society of Literature,” the magazine explained.

Camilla’s husband Charles, the heir to the throne, has previously served as a guest editor for Country Life twice before; once in November 2013 to mark his 65th birthday and once in 2018 on his 70th.

Meanwhile, Meghan guest-edited the British Vogue’s September issue in 2019.