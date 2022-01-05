Britney Spears ex-husband put behind bars for stalking

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been held in police custody.
Alexander was arrested for the third time in 12 months for violating restraining orders and stalking in Franklin. Officials have not disclosed whom he stalked.
The pop star's ex is being held in Williamson County jail on a $30,000 bond. Hearing for his case is scheduled for Feb 17.
Speaking with ABC News in February of 2012, Alexander revealed how he tied the knot with Las Vegas.
"She just came out and asked me,' he said. 'She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this.''
Alexander is currently dealing with multiple close cases in the present.
