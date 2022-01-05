Khloé Kardashian's thoughts on Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit unveiled

The mom of one is moving on from the entire controversy, putting herself first

The mom of one is moving on from the entire controversy, putting herself first.

"She wants the new year to be different," the source said. "She wants to focus on her own happiness."

As for finding love again, the source says the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum "can't imagine dating right now."

"But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready," the source continued.

"It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby," said the insider.

On Monday, Thompson confirmed being the father of Maralee Nichols' child.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," the NBA player wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."