Katrina Kaif wishes ‘health, peace and happiness’ for Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif showered love on Deepika Padukone and wished ‘health, peace and happiness’ for her on 36th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor shared an adorable photo of Deepika to wish her a very happy birthday.

The newlywed actress wrote, “Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone” followed by a heart emoji.

She further said, “May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness.”

Katrina shared the post with ‘Happy Birthday” emoji.

Meanwhile, Deepika took to Instagram and shared the release date of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan as a birthday gift.

She wrote, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!”.



