Jimmy Fallon reveals he tested COVID positive during festive break

Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of his holiday break from The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Taxi actor posted a picture of himself, wearing a safety mask in an isolation room and detailed his experience after testing positive for the novel virus.

In his detailed note, Jimmy, 47 wrote, "Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms."

He revealed that since he was vaccinated and had also been given a booster shot, his symptoms were mild.

He further added, "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news."

His post immediately received thousands of likes and comments from his fans and friends from the industry who wished him good health. Actress Reese Witherspoon commented, "Hope you had a speedy recovery!"

A fan also asked Jimmy about his return on the show, to which the host replied, "The positive test came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling 100%!"