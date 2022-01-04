Ryan Reynolds, Jake Lively donate £10,000 amid stillbirth of footballer's son

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Lively raised a huge sum of £10,000 for Wrexham FC's footballer who suffered stillbirth of his son.

The donation was directed to a fundraising page GoFundMe which was set up to support Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards after their son Arthur ‘was born sleeping.’

The Deadpool actor and Rob McElhenney who co-own the football club, joined hands with Kaitlin Olson to make the generous donation.

After which, more than 200 supporters have come forward to have raised more than £13,000 so far.

Taking to the charity portal, Kelsey wrote: "Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021. The support we received during this time was amazing.

"The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands UK. The suite is away from the labour ward and provided accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom to make the circumstances as nice as possible.

"We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout. They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever!” she expressed.