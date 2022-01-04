In pics: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom celebrate New Year Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas

Katy Perry and her beau Orlando Bloom held gorgeous celebrations of New Year at Resorts World Las Vegas.

On Monday, the 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse into the couple’s swoon-worthy moments from a Playland-themed party.

Sharing the snaps from the party, Katy captioned the post, “We like to PLAY hard party hard".





In the photos, Katy can be seen leaning in to kiss her actor fiancé, 44, who warmly sported a lipstick mark on his cheek.

Besides that, she is also seen posing in a skintight strapless blue gown with partygoers including designer Jeremy Scott and in other pictures California Gurls singer donned a sparkling red two-piece.

Earlier Bloom also shared some shots from behind the scenes of the Play residency, celebrating his fiancée's success.

