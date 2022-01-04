Here's how Prince William, Kate Middleton keep home away from tourist eyes

Prince William and Kate Middleton keep their private quarters away from the tourists with special secret windows.

Kensington Palace, house to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is a top tourist attraction in the UK. Visitors around the world visit the Palace's staterooms to get a closer look to the royal traditions.

However, the future King's private gardens and personal bedrooms are strictly off-limits for the public eye.

A royal admirer and TikToker has figured out the hack royals use to ensure no visitors to the palace can peek inside the Duke's garden and rooms.

In a TikTok video, the royal fan began: "I’m at the Kensington Palace tour!

“Look at the secret windows they have that make sure you can’t see into Kate & Will’s private garden to the right.

She continued: “They have it on all the windows in this room.”

However, they did once give an insight into what the bedrooms of Prince

Beside Kate and William, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke and Duchess of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent also reside at Kensington Palace.