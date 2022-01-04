Prince Andrew's sex scandal decision to be taken by judge today

The future of Prince Andrew in the royal family and his reputation as a sex offender will be announced by a US judge who is currently reviewing the royal's motion to dismiss a civil sex lawsuit brought against him.
Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager in a civil case in the USA. Meanwhile, the Duke of York's lawyer is trying his best to brush the lawsuit under the carpet.
While the hearing is scheduled for today, the time has not yet been revealed by the Prince's representatives, as per Express.co.uk.
As per Virignia, she was forced into having physical relations with the Duke of York when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.
Prince Andrew however, has denied all claims against him.
The documents detailed Ms Giuffre in 2009 agreed to "release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge" Jeffery Epstein and "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant".
Kanye West is currently dating actor Julia Fox
Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, slammed a troll who wished rape on her daughters
Kartik Aaryan recently admitted that he used to feel 'bad' earlier because of negative publicity
Betty White passed away of natural causes last month
Prince Charles made a rare comment about his estranged son Prince Harry in a new essay for Newsweek
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November last year, in an intimate wedding ceremony