Prince Andrew's sex scandal decision to be taken by judge today

The future of Prince Andrew in the royal family and his reputation as a sex offender will be announced by a US judge who is currently reviewing the royal's motion to dismiss a civil sex lawsuit brought against him.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager in a civil case in the USA. Meanwhile, the Duke of York's lawyer is trying his best to brush the lawsuit under the carpet.

While the hearing is scheduled for today, the time has not yet been revealed by the Prince's representatives, as per Express.co.uk.

As per Virignia, she was forced into having physical relations with the Duke of York when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Prince Andrew however, has denied all claims against him.

The documents detailed Ms Giuffre in 2009 agreed to "release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge" Jeffery Epstein and "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant".