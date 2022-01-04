Grammy Awards might be postponed due to spike in COVID-19

The Recording Academy is considering postponing the Grammy Awards, sources have said

The annual Grammy Awards, scheduled to be held on January 31 in Los Angeles, might be postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the US.

A source close to the development told Billboard that “postponement was looking likely” and that the ceremony will likely be “pushed back to a later date”.

Los Angeles County, where the show is scheduled to be held at the Crypto.com arena, recorded more than 21,000 COVID cases on January 1.

The Grammy Awards were also postponed last year, and were held on March 14, 2021, instead of January 31, 2021 at the LA Convention Center instead of the originally planned venue, i.e., the Staples Center (now Crypto.com arena).

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy has, however, confirmed that “no decision has been made as of yet.”