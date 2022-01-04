Keanu Reeves in talks to make TV debut with Martin Scorsese-led series

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in a new Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio-led Hulu series

Keanu Reeves is all set to make his TV show debut soon with reports of him being in talks to star in a new Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio-led Hulu series doing the rounds.

According to Deadline, the Matrix star is currently negotiating a deal to star in Hulu’s adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 book The Devil in the White City, which is slated to be executive produced by Scorsese, DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

The project, first announced by Hulu in 2019 as a big-budget limited series, will have Todd directing the first two episodes.

The Devil in the White City, set in the gilded age of the late 1800s, is based on a true story that “takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery,” according to Deadline.

DiCaprio first bought the film rights to Larson’s book in 2010 and planned it a feature film before giving it the limited series treatment.