Jamie Lynn Spears shares rape threats after sister Britney Spears put her on blast

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, on Monday shared a piece of her mind with an online troll who wished rape on her two young daughters.
Jamie, mother to two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, shared the hateful private message from an online bully that said, “Hope your daughter gets raped,” with a lengthy message of her own.
“I’ve gotten beyond used to receiving the love and the hate from strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8,” said Jamie, now 30.
She went on to add, “Growing up I had to learn to acknowledge the hate, and rise above the evil and NEVER give the negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of ones I can’t just brush off.”
“You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children.”
Earlier in 2021, Britney called out her family, especially Jamie, for enabling the abuse she suffered under a 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year.
