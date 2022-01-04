Prince Charles gives special shoutout to Prince Harry in new essay

Prince Charles made a rare comment about his estranged son Prince Harry in a new essay for Newsweek

Prince Charles made a rare comment about his estranged son Prince Harry in a new essay for American publication Newsweek.

As Newsweek’s cover star for January, Charles talked about his plans to combat climate change and went on to laud his two sons, Prince William and Harry, for the work they do for the cause with their own separate initiatives.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat,” wrote Charles, going on to give a shoutout to William for launching the Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help the planet over the next decade.

The heir to the throne then wrote, “And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa and committed his charity to being net zero.”

The rare comments come after a couple of especially hard years for the British royal family following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s exit and subsequent accusations of racism against the firm.