Rajkummar Rao performs on ‘Maeri,’ Patralekhaa cheers for him at wedding reception

One of the most adored Bollywood couples, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa often share pictures and videos from their fairy-tale wedding ceremony, giving fans a glimpse of all the fun, on social media.

The beautiful couple had tied the knot in November last year and shared adorable pictures of their wedding ceremony with fans on social media.

Recently, the Stree actor has left fans in awe after sharing a throwback candid video from the wedding reception. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting his vocal ability by singing the iconic track Maeri on stage and making the guests groove on the song.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Ludo actor posted the video, in which he is seen donning a classic black tuxedo. He is seen singing his heart out as bride Patralekhaa enjoys his performance thoroughly.

He was joined by his friends on stage including, actor Abhishek Banerjee and singer Tushar Joshi.

In the caption, the Newton star wrote, “#Maaeri @patralekhaa Humari shadi ki ye suhani sham. Kahte hain gana aaye na aaye gana chahiye specially when it turns into an impromptu singing session."

He added, "Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite Hindi songs. With the most wonderful @anishjohn83 @vinraw @nowitsabhi.”

The video garnered more than 137,000 views in just two hours. Ayushmann Khurrana commented to the post, “Khoobsoorat (beautiful).”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had tied the knot in Chandigarh in an intimate wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family members.

The wedding events included, engagement ceremony and white wedding, and a Hindu wedding followed by a reception event.