Katrina Kaif heaps praises on 'devar' Sunny Khaushal's new photo

Katrina Kaif is one supportive sister-in-law !

The actor garnered love from her fans Monday night when she praised brother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal over his dapper new photo.

"Pose like a king, dress like a warrior..," captioned Sunny alongside his glittering photo in a dramatic eastern wear.

While many praised the Shiddat star's undeniably handsome looks, Katrina got herself the title of 'best' bhabhi' after she commented, "Vibe hai vibe hai" on the photo.

Earlier, Sunny made a warm welcome to newlywed bride Katrina into the Kaushal family with a heartfelt note.

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," he captioned.

Take a look:



