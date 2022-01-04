Katrina Kaif heaps praises on 'devar' Sunny Khaushal's new photo

Katrina Kaif is one supportive sister-in-law !
The actor garnered love from her fans Monday night when she praised brother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal over his dapper new photo.
"Pose like a king, dress like a warrior..," captioned Sunny alongside his glittering photo in a dramatic eastern wear.
While many praised the Shiddat star's undeniably handsome looks, Katrina got herself the title of 'best' bhabhi' after she commented, "Vibe hai vibe hai" on the photo.
Earlier, Sunny made a warm welcome to newlywed bride Katrina into the Kaushal family with a heartfelt note.
"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," he captioned.
Take a look:
The truth behind Princess Charlotte’s ban on best friends has been laid bare
Queen Elizabeth reportedly ‘furious’ with Prince Charles’ reaction to abdication rumors
Ben Affleck recalls one of his daughters’ most hilarious encounters with Taylor Swift
Queen Elizabeth’s shocking getaway plan during the height of covid-19 laid bare
Kanye West, Julia Fox behaving like ‘kindred spirits’ amid news of dating
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre was $500,000 to end her claim, according to her 2009 deal with Jeffrey Epstein