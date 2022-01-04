 
close
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif shares first photo of new abode with Vicky Kaushal: 'Home Sweet Home'

Katrina Kaif is giving fans a glimpse of her life after wedding

By Web Desk
January 04, 2022
Katrina Kaif shares first photo of new abode with Vicky Kaushal: Home Sweet Home

Katrina Kaif is giving her fans a glimpse of her new home with husband Vicky Kaushal!

The diva, who tied the knot with the Uri star December 2020, turned to her Instagram on Tuesday with a thread of photos featuring her new Mumbai abode.

Simply adding a house and a heart emoticon with her photos, Katrina showed off her Mangalsutra in a beige sweater. The newlywed bride left her tresses flowing for the camera.

Katrina Kaif shares first photo of new abode with Vicky Kaushal: Home Sweet Home

Katrina and Vicky made headlines last week after the Sooryavanshi star went to drop off her husband at the airport. Vicky, who is currently working on a number of project, also received a sweet peck on the cheek from wife before departing.