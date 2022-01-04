Katrina Kaif shares first photo of new abode with Vicky Kaushal: 'Home Sweet Home'

Katrina Kaif is giving her fans a glimpse of her new home with husband Vicky Kaushal!
The diva, who tied the knot with the Uri star December 2020, turned to her Instagram on Tuesday with a thread of photos featuring her new Mumbai abode.
Simply adding a house and a heart emoticon with her photos, Katrina showed off her Mangalsutra in a beige sweater. The newlywed bride left her tresses flowing for the camera.
Katrina and Vicky made headlines last week after the Sooryavanshi star went to drop off her husband at the airport. Vicky, who is currently working on a number of project, also received a sweet peck on the cheek from wife before departing.
