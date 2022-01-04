Leonardo DiCaprio gets outbid at UNICEF gala ahead of yacht party with Dua Lipa

Leonardo DiCaprio almost had his hand on Domingo Zapata’s painting but an anonymous American collector bought the art piece for $1,027,000.

The UNICEF event was graced by a number of prominent names and wealthy people who took part in a heated bidding but even the Titanic star couldn’t fetch the much-loved art piece.

According to Page Six, “DiCaprio... bid on the painting but ducked out at $500,000.”

The Revenant actor loves to collect art pieces and has garnered many of Zapata’s works. The outlet also reported, “Tables were going for $250,000 for the event.”

The mega-event was wrapped up by a stunning performance from Dua Lipa who was later spotted partying on a $150 million yacht with DiCaprio, Kygo and Mike Tyson.