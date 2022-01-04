Ed Sheeran jokingly blames 'South Park' episode for ‘ruining’ his life

Ed Sheeran revealed that his red hairs were largely made fun of after a 2005 episode of comedy South Park was aired.

During his appearance on Slam Radio according to The Independent, the Grammy-winning singer shared, “Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for."

“But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America," he explained.

The Perfect singer said that the narrative changed after the show’s episode titled as Ginger Kids lunched.

"That episode of 'South Park' (expletive) ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like, 'I love your hair dude.' And I was like 'Oh my god, people like my hair?'"

"Then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life," he added.