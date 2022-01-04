Real reason Princess Charlotte isn’t allowed to have a best friend at Thomas Battersea

The real reason Princess Charlotte is unable to have a best friend in Thomas Battersea has been brought to light by a panellist.



This revelation has been brought to light by royal reporter Jane Moore, during her appearance on the Loose Women panel.

There she was quoted saying, "It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing.”

"There’s a policy that if your child is having a party unless every child in the class is invited, you don’t give out invites in class.”

Before concluding, the panellist also highlighted one of the key features of Thomas Battersea and admitted, "There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school. They don’t encourage you to have best friends."