Kanye West, Julia Fox ‘kind of kindred spirits’ amid romance rumours: report

Insiders recently stepped forward with news regarding Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox and admitted that the duo is exuding kindred spirit vibes.
According to insiders close to Page Six brought this news forward and was quoted saying, “Julia and Ye are dating."
"They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”
This news has come shortly after TMZ revealed that West and Fox were papped at Carbone for a weekend getaway, although sources previously explained that there was “nothing serious” going on between the duo.
'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' starring Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa is all set to release on Eid-ul-Azha
Ranveer Singh shared rare pictures from his New Year getaway with wife Deepika Padukone
Kareena Kapoor kicked off her first Monday of 2022 with a not-so healthy breakfast
Kim Cattrall’s brother Christopher died from suicide in Feb 2018
Jungkook uploaded a video as he flaunts his stunning boxing skills on Instagram
Kanye West was photographed with two women at his hotel's balcony in Miami