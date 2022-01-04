Kanye West, Julia Fox ‘kind of kindred spirits’ amid romance rumours: report

Insiders recently stepped forward with news regarding Kanye West’s new flame Julia Fox and admitted that the duo is exuding kindred spirit vibes.

According to insiders close to Page Six brought this news forward and was quoted saying, “Julia and Ye are dating."

"They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

This news has come shortly after TMZ revealed that West and Fox were papped at Carbone for a weekend getaway, although sources previously explained that there was “nothing serious” going on between the duo.