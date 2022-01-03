John Abraham tests positive for COVID-19, reveals his symptoms 

A new name has been added to the list of corona positive patients and that is no other than the heartthrob John Abraham along with his wife Priya.
From the last month, several Bollywood celebrities have been in the news owing to their COVID-19 diagnosis and this time John Abraham got infected.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the Rocky Handsome star penned a note stating details about his health condition, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”
Apart from the health scare Abraham has been up with at the moment, the actor earlier made headlines with his IG posts getting archived and deleted which raised speculations that the account must have been hacked.
