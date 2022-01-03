Prince William ‘very sad’ to hear of Richard Leakey’s death

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has expressed his deep grief over the death of world-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 77.



Prince William took to the official Twitter handle and tweeted, “I was very sad to hear of Richard Leakey’s death. He was an inspirational & courageous conservationist and I was privileged to meet him.”

“He transformed the Kenyan Wildlife Service & valiantly spearheaded efforts to stop elephant poaching. Conservation has lost a true visionary. W,” the Duke said.

The legendary paleoanthropologist remained energetic into his 70s despite bouts of skin cancer, kidney and liver disease.

Born on 19 December, 1944, Leakey was destined for palaeoanthropology -- the study of the human fossil record -- as the middle son of Louis and Mary Leakey, perhaps the world´s most famous discoverers of ancestral hominids.