Ushna Shah calls out ‘bullies’ for mocking her English accent

Renowned actress and model Ushna Shah is known for sharing bold and strong remarks about several different issues. The star recently took to Twitter and gave a befitting reply to trolls, who mocked her English accent and called it fake.

On Sunday, the Parizaad actress took to the micro-blogging website and shared that she has acquired the accent after spending some “formative years” in Canada, where she received her formal education.

“Having spent my formative years i.e all of grade school, most of high school and then uni in Canada, and then consciously downplaying my accent while in Pakistan,” wrote Shah.

“I’m still accused of faking a “foreign accent”. You all are a bunch of bullies and this is abuse FYI,” said the Aakhir Kab Tak actress.

Earlier, the Balaa actress, who never shy away from stating her opinions on social media, called out people who believe TV actors promote “vulgarity.”

In her tweet, the actress said, “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting and actors inferior, who thinks we spread ‘fahashi’ (vulgarity) should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ushna is all set to feature in the upcoming Pak-Turk joint drama series on Salahuddin Ayubi. The show will be based on the life of the great Muslim leader - better known in the West as Saladin.