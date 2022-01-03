David Beckham and Victoria Beckham enjoying real happiness of life - 'To Love and be loved'

Style queen Victoria Beckham and her handsome hubby David Beckham has given the real meaning of happiness with their love and understanding as one of the much-adored celebrity couples.

The 47-year-old fashion designer renewed her love with the legendary footballer as she shared a PDA-filled snap from their beach holiday, giving fans major lifestyle envy.

Legendary footballer David Beckham and her fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham looked very loved up as they soaked up the sun on a beach during family holiday.

The former Spice Girls member cosied up to the footballer as they posed on the back of a boat. The fashionista took to Instagram on Sunday to share the amazing moments with her life partner, captioning: "I love You."

The 47-year old style queen looked smashing in PDA-filled pic, showcasing her toned beach body in a chic black tiny outfit. While David cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and shorts with a backwards cap.

In one of the photos, Victoria showed off her toned frame as she posed on the beach in a floaty black and red patterned dress.



Victoria Beckham also took to her story to share a slew of snaps from the idyllic stay in the unknown location, enjoying family fun-filled moments with her hubby David Beckham and children.