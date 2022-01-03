In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai after New Year vacay

B Town’s much adored couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at Mumbai airport today, January 3, after spending New Year holidays abroad.

The fan-favorite couple, who had left for New Year’s vacation a few days back, has returned to the city after spending a romantic getaway at an undisclosed location.

The duo made quite a statement at the airport today as they were snapped by paparazzi. The couple’s airport pictures took the internet by storm.

In the photon, the Rockstar actor is seen clad in his usual casual attire, wearing an olive green sweater over green cargo pants. He completed his look with off-white sports shoes and his signature cap.

The Kalank actress, on the other hand, sported a chic black sleeveless tank top, paired with black pants and black boots. She was seen holding her black jacket in her hands and both of them walked with ful swag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first-time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release in September 2022.

Moreover, Alia has recently wrapped up her Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.