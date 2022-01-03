David Koechner from ‘The Office’ arrested for hit and run

'The Office' star David Koechner was arrested on Friday for DUI and a hit and run incident in California

The Office star David Koechner was arrested on New Year’s Eve, Friday, for a suspected DUI and a hit and run incident in California, confirmed TMZ.

According to reports, the Anchorman actor, 59, was arrested at 3 p.m. on Friday and booked at the Ventura County Jail at 5:15 p.m. before being subsequently released.

Koechner is set to appear before court on March 30 in Ventura, California, confirmed sources.

Page Six also reported that Koechner’s representatives are yet to respond.

The arrest comes days before Koechner, who filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years in January 2020, is scheduled to start his upcoming comedy tour.

The tour is slated to start in New York on January 6 and end in Oklahoma on May 21.