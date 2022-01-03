Ekta Kapoor under home quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

Bollywood filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is currently under home quarantine after she was tested positive for coronavirus despite taking all the precautions.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the 46-year-old filmmaker said, "Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive.”

Updating further about her health, Ekta Kapoor said, “I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with prayers for the speedy recovery of Ekta.

Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “take care” followed by a heart emoji.

Shweta Tiwari said, “Owh.. Take care and get well soon.”

Earlier, John Abraham and his wife Priya tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined themselves at home.

The Race 2 actor took to Instagram on Monday morning and informed his millions of fans about the Covid-19 diagnosis.