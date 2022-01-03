Jamie Dornan says he wasn't typecast in Hollywood after 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

The actor said he was fortunate enough to not get typecast in Hollywood

Jamie Dornan touched upon the impact of working in Fifty Shades of Grey on his career.

The actor said he was fortunate enough to not get typecast in Hollywood after the film.

“At the time, I was asked if I was scared of being typecast – as what? As a BDSM-loving billionaire? I think that’s a one-off,” the actor said in a recent interview to The Telegraph.

“Nothing close to that has come my way again – I’ve barely worn a suit since," he added.

Earlier, discussing about how some people joke about the movie, Dornan said, “I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke,” he told British GQ in October 2021.

“Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself," he said.