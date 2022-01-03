REVEALED: Why Meghan, Harry plan to sell £11million Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considering to move from their Montecito abode, Daily Mail reported.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not completely happy with the luxurious estate, worth £11million.
According to a report, the couple is now looking at other places to raise their children Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months.
A source told the Daily Mirror, "They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won't be on the market because of who they are.
"It's only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers."
The insider added, "They want to stay in the neighbourhood or nearby but they aren't over the moon about the house and the location."
Harry and Meghan moved into their Montecito mansion with son Archie 18 months ago.
