Power-hitting coach: PCB has not approached me, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. File photo

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently looking to hire a power-hitting coach for the national team but has not approached the flamboyant batter Shahid Afridi for the job yet.

This was revealed by former cricket captain Shahid Afridi at a function in Karachi on Sunday.

He said that he had not been contacted by the PCB regarding the coaching job and would share details if it happened.

The swashbuckling all-rounder was asked about the offer after the PCB’s formal announcement inviting applications for five coaching positions for the cricket team.

The right-handed batter is famous in the cricketing world for his power-hitting.

The job openings for the national cricket team’s coaching staff include five positions: high-performance coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, and power-hitting coach.

The role of a power-hitting coach is introduced for the first time by the cricket board.

In its advertisement, the PCB states that it "seeks dynamic individuals" to provide "integrated coaching support across all formats of the game of cricket."

The applicants must boast a minimum experience of five years as life coaches for elite sportspersons and/or national or international teams.

The batting, bowling, fielding, and power-hitting coaches, among other qualifications, will lead the PCB’s development programmes. They will also be responsible for identifying objectives for individual players within their areas of responsibilities that would facilitate excellence and augmentation in skills enhancements, "according to a PCB statement.