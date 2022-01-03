Lilibet’s first meeting with Queen Elizabeth expected this spring: Here's how

Lilibet’s first meeting with Queen Elizabeth expected this spring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to UK with their children Archie and Lilibet this spring as the Duke will attend the Invictus games, according to media reports.



Harry and Meghan’s kids will likely to meet their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla during this visit.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to return to UK for the Invictus games, taking place between May 29 and June 5 in northern Europe.

He further said that Prince Harry is expected to attend the games with his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet in the Netherlands.

The royal expert also believes that if the Duke attends the Invictus games, he is likely to go and visit his family, the Express UK reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second baby Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June last year. She has yet to meet any of the royal family members including her grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, and great-grandmother, the Queen.

The games were founded by Prince Harry himself to support sick and injured military personnel.