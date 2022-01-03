Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her new year celebrations with Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her new year celebrations with husband US singer Nick Jonas, leaving millions of fans swooning.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the White Tiger actor delighted her fans with dazzling photos from the new year celebrations.

In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen enjoying some romantic moments together on a yacht.

She posted the pictures with caption, “Photo dump. So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear.”

Priyanka, who recently returned to US from London, even added the location as ‘Heaven’ with a smile emoji.

Commenting on the post, This Is Heaven singer dropped a heart emoji to shower love on Priyanka.

The endearing post has garnered over 1.2 million views within no time.



