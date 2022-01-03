Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘unnamed friends’ speak out in support: report

Unmanned sources, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s closest pals have reportedly lost their patience with all the haters coming after the Sussexes.
This claim has been made by an anonymous source close to the Sussexes who addressed the unfair coverage of the couple.
An anonymous insider close to the Sussexes addressed the ‘unfair coverage’ being shown towards the couple.
The same insider made this claim while speaking to The Telegraph and was quoted saying, "Forget the fact of who she's married to: She was royalty from the day I met her."
"The way she carries herself, interacts with people, is how you would expect an actual royal to behave. She personifies elegance, grace, philanthropy."
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate milestones in 2021 via a video collage
Sources spil John Mulaney, Olivia Munn are starting to feel ‘closer than ever’ with the birth of their baby boy
Kanye and Julia spotted enjoying dinner date in Miami
Anand Ahuja showered compliments on wife Sonam Kapoor’s pictures in pyjamas
Betty White died at the age 99 on New Year's Eve
Fans shower love on Varun Dhawan’s New Year post, featuring dad David Dhawan