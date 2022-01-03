Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘unnamed friends’ speak out in support: report

Unmanned sources, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s closest pals have reportedly lost their patience with all the haters coming after the Sussexes.

This claim has been made by an anonymous source close to the Sussexes who addressed the unfair coverage of the couple.

The same insider made this claim while speaking to The Telegraph and was quoted saying, "Forget the fact of who she's married to: She was royalty from the day I met her."

"The way she carries herself, interacts with people, is how you would expect an actual royal to behave. She personifies elegance, grace, philanthropy."