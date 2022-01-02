War of words erupts between journalists close to Meghan and Kate Middleton

A war of words have started on social media between Journalists considered close to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle is currently settled in California along with husband Prince Harry and two children after stepping down as senior member of the British royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend and author of their biography on Saturday took a dig at a British journalist for writing an article on Kate Middleton ahead of her birthday.

Commenting on the article titled, "Kate at 40: friends and ex-aides give account of royal's journey," the author of "Finding Freedom", Omid Scobie, said, "Nice behind the scenes details on Kate’s life from former Kensington Palace private secretary Rebecca Priestley in the Mail. Comes not long after Jason Knauf was given the nod to break his NDA and help the Mail’s publisher fight Meghan in their court appeal. Cosy relationship."

Jason Knauf, former communications chief of Meghan Markle, in November told London's Court of Appeal that the Duchess told him that a handwritten letter she wrote to her father could be leaked to the press and so she had been "meticulous" with her choice of words

The Court of Appeal in London threw out an appeal by the Mail on Sunday against an earlier ruling that it infringed Meghan's privacy and copyright by publishing parts of a letter she penned to her father Thomas Markle, three months after her wedding to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson.