John Mulaney, Olivia Munn feeling ‘closer than ever’ following birth of baby boy

Insiders reveal that the birth of their baby boy has caused John Mulaney and Olivia Munn to become ‘closer than ever’ before.

This news has been made public by a source close to OK! Magazine.

During the course of their interview with the outlet, the source started off by admitting that newborn life hasn’t been easy for the couple, especially considering, "John and Olivia are exhausted a lot of the time and aren't getting much shut-eye."

Their earlier nights also featured frequent check-ins to make sure their baby was safe and sound because "They're new at this and had to learn on the fly."

However, that is not to say they haven’t already mastered the basics with feeding, nap and diaper routines.

Even though the comedian wasn’t quick as warming up to the idea of fatherhood, "He's been very hands-on," now, "and helping out with everything."

The same insider also presented fans with an update on the couple’s personal relationship during their interview and admitted that the duo is making sure to make time for each other.

Especially considering the fact that they have entered into unchartered waters with their new addition.