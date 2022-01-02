Sonam Kapoor stuns in a silk outfit for New Year bash

Sonam Kapoor looked like a dream in her latest pictures amid New Year's eve.
Bollywood couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja rang in the New Year at their home in London. The duo opted for a classy yet -so-cozy look for the party.
Amid all this, Anand took to Instagram and shared brand new pictures of her gorgeous wife.
In the pictures, the Khoobsurat actor was seen wearing a copper-coloured silk outfit styled with her diamond earrings and high heels over the comfy outfit. While Anand donned a black-T shirt and a shirt over it.
Sharing the photos, Anand wrote, “In 2020 & 2021, travel restrictions made seeing family hard for all of us. In 2022, I most hope for & look forward to making up for that lost time with lots of time with family & friends".
"Wish everyone a new year filled with growth, love and laughter. CC @sonamkapoor @ase_msb #EverydayPhenomenal. PS how beautiful is @sonamkapoor ! PPS yes, you’re right, we had a momentary outfit change, ” he added.
Earlier Sonam also shared a bunch of photos from the party on her Instagram page.
