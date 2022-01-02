Kanye West didn’t really perform during Miami show, claims an insider

Kanye West's fans were over the moon to come across announcement of his surprise concert in Miami however the sources claimed that he didn't really hold his performance.

The Flashing Lights rapper took to Instagram on Friday to unveil New Year’s Eve Black Party in the same city where his ex’s Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson was gearing up to host his event with Miley Cyrus.

According to Page Six, an insider said that the Gold Digger rapper 'wound up hanging out — but not performed' in a club with his fellow rappers Future, Quavo and French Montana.

“His (West) team called everyone in Miami asking if they had a location to do a concert. At 6:15p.m. on NYE. People just went back to their glass of Champagne.”

“He wanted such a big group, like 50 or 60 people. A lot of places just didn’t have the space,” the outlet quoted its multiple sources.