Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani jet off for yet another New Year’s holiday

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making the most of the holiday season and have reportedly already headed off to their second vacation over the New Year’s holidays, according to Pinkvilla.

The rumoured couple, who have chosen to keep mum about their apparent relationship and were earlier spotted at the airport returning from a vacation, were once again photographed heading to the airport in Mumbai on Sunday, January 2.

While it is unknown where they’re headed, reports say the rumoured lovebirds jetted off for another vacation.

Sidharth was seen in a laidback white tee paired with grey pants and an olive-green jacket while Kiara opted for a white tee paired with blue shorts.

Sidharth and Kiara were most recently seen together on-screen in Amazon Prime’s Shershaah, a biopic of Indian soldier Vikram Batra.