Michelle Obama pens touching tribute for late icon Betty White

Television icon Betty White passed away on Friday at 99, leaving millions of hearts broken. A big number of celebrities mourned the death of legendary TV star, whose astonishing career spanned over eight decades.

Renowned figures turned to their personal social media handles and penned down emotional and heartfelt tributes in honour of the life and work of cultural icon.

The former first lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, took to her Instagram and paid tribute to the late actress by sharing a sweet and memorable photo of her, featuring the Obama family’s late dog, Bo.

The Becoming author shared a throwback picture of the Golden Girl sitting on a bench with Bo during her visit to the White House in 2012 and revealed the adorable connection White and Bo shared.

In her touching tribute, Michelle praised White’s legendary career and love for animals. “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her,” her caption read.

She continued, “I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”

Obamas’ family dog Bo died in May, 2021, following a battle with cancer. Bo, who was born in October 2008, was 12 years old.

White left the world on Friday at 99, just weeks away from her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The Emmy-winning icon, whose performances on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show remain cultural touchstones, was to be celebrated with the upcoming movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.