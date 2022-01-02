Kourtney Kardashian 'going all out' to flaunt love on wedding with Travis Barker

Kourntey Kardashian and beau Travis Barker are planning a big fat wedding ceremony.

As per OK Magazine, the 42-year-old reality star “has hired a writer and a videographer to re-create all the magical moments of their time together.”

As per an insider, the couple already has a personal photographer capturing their best moments off-screen, even before the duo made their relationship public.

“They’re going all out and plan to make their nuptials as extravagant and romantic as possible,” the insider adds.

“The idea is to stream their love story, filled with nonstop PDA, of course, so guests can watch it before and after they say their vows," the source continued.

Travis on the other hand is preparing a "gushy speech that will list all the reasons he worships Kourt."

“They think everyone should be so lucky to have that insane chemistry and passion in their lives.”

The couple will reportedly tie the knot this year, around friends and family in Los Angeles.