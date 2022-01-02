Rapper Kodak Black arrested by authorities in Florida

Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on Saturday for reportedly trespassing

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Black was arrested in Pompano Beach, his hometown, early on Saturday. However, no details were shared about what prompted the arrest.

The South Florida SunSentinel further reported that Black, real name Bill Kapri, was later released in the day after he posted a bond.

This isn’t Black’s first run-in with law enforcement; he was earlier sentenced to three-years in federal prison for buying weapons using falsified documents. His sentence was commuted by Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020.

He was also sentenced to probation earlier in April for assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room.