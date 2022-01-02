Netflix show called out for its ‘insensitive’ jokes about Prince Philip’s death

Netflix’s 'Death to 2021' is being called out by royal fans online for taking jibes at the late Prince Philip

Netflix’s Death to 2021 is being called out by royal fans online for making jokes about the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip, reported The Daily Mail.

The show, made by Charlie Brooker and featuring Hugh Grant, Stockard Channing, Lucy Liu, and Joe Keery among others, was slammed for its ‘insensitive’ jokes about the Queen’s late husband, one of which included referring to him as the ‘Duke of Deadinburgh’.

In one scene, snippets from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey played, with a voiceover saying, “After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently, by dying.”

Another line that didn’t sit well with royal enthusiasts was one that said: “Millions watched the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Deadinburgh.”

One user on Twitter said the jokes were “'a touch too far and maybe a little distasteful,” while another wrote, “Watched #DeathTo2021 today which was hilarious, but I thought the Prince Phillip section was a bit much and not needed.”