Victoria Beckham delights fans by sharing sweet memories of her family

Victoria Beckham has shared a series of photos with her hubby David Beckham and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper on New Year's Day.



The former Spice Girls star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a montage of photos and videos, highlighting that family played a key role in her year.

The fashion designer, who keeps her followers on their toes by sharing snapshots of her famous family's lives, delighted fans by sharing sweet memories of her family.

The amazing snaps saw the style queen in several locations as they spent quality time together in what has been a troubling year for most amid the pandemic.

She captioned the post: 'What a year! Some of my favourite moments from 2021. It definitely wasn’t the easiest but some amazing memories were made. 2022 we are so ready for you!! Kisses xx VB'

David and Victoria Beckham are one the most famous celebrity couples who enjoy their years-long relationship as new lovebirds and never let their romance go old.