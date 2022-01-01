 
Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Year photo

Jennifer Garner is the former wife of Hollywood star Ben Affleck

By Web Desk
January 01, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William on Friday  wished millions of their fans a Happy New Year on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to post a loved-up photo.

More than one million people including Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner  liked the royal couple's photo on Instagram. 

Jennifer Garner is the former wife of Hollywood star Ben Affleck who is currently dating singer and actor Jennifer Lopez.

Garner and Affleck have three children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.  