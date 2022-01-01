Iqra Aziz dazzles in sequin ensemble as she wishes fans on New Year 

Famed Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz turned to her social media handle to wish fans a happy New Year. She posted a gorgeous picture of herself with husband Yasir Hussain and left fans in awe.
On Saturday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of herself in a beautiful shimmery sequin outfit.
She donned a gorgeous silver and light blue shaded knee-length dress for the occasion. The diva wore minimal makeup and left her hair open to compliment her look overall.
Sharing the picture, the Raqeeb Se actress wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year everyone. May this year be as shimmery as my dress.”
Iqra was all smiles as she posed with hubby for the camera. The two were spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party.
Earlier, the Lux Style award-winning actress dropped an adorable family picture to wish her fans New Year in advance. The image featured Iqra and Yasir, along with their son, baby Kabir Hussain.
