Anushka Sharma gives glimpse into her New Year celebrations with Virat Kohli: pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped in 2022 in full swing amidst their romantic holidays in South Africa.
Taking to Instagram, the PK star dropped a lovely picture of herself posing with the Indian cricket as they look absolutely stunning, standing beside the New Year cake.
Biding farewell to the 12 life-changing months, Sharma expressed gratitude in the caption of the post, “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known.”
“So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!” she added.
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also dropped multiple snaps on IG Story as she unveiled joyous moments of cake cutting ceremony.
One of the short videos showed Sharma goofing around as she gears up to welcome 2022.
On professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen starring in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Zero.
