Nick Jonas showers love over his ‘forever’ partner Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas couldn't stop but shower love over his 'forever' partner Priyanka Chopra as he stepped in the New Year.
Taking to his Instagram, the Sucker singer shared a PDA-filled picture of himself and his other-half. He captioned the post, “My forever New Years kiss."
As soon as the post was up on the Facebook-owned app, fans started bombarding the comment section with lovely wishes for the couple.
The Bollywood Desi Girl, however, is yet to share her first post of the year.
On the work front, Chopra is garnering massive response for her hotly-released film, The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves.
Meanwhile, she is also gearing up to win over hearts with her next project Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
